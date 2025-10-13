Over 900 distributors from Maharashtra launch ‘Salt Satyagraha’ against Tata Consumer

ADVERTISEMENT
A section of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) distributors on Monday launched a ‘Salt Satyagraha’, demanding accountability and swift redressal of long-pending grievances.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) told Storyboard18 that TCPL’s management has failed to address concerns raised by the distributor fraternity last week.
“The lack of engagement and responsiveness from Tata management has severely eroded the trust of distributors—the very backbone that built Tata Namak into one of India’s strongest consumer brands,” said Dhairyashil Patil, National President, AICPDF.
Patil added that the distributors have now initiated the Gen D Salt Satyagraha in protest.
“Distributors have stood by Tata Namak through decades of growth and brand-building. The current neglect is unacceptable. We are compelled to initiate this Satyagraha to demand justice, fairness, and respect for our trade,” he said, adding that this was “not just a regional issue but a national call for accountability.”
Dr PM Ganeshraam, Chief Patron of AICPDF, said, “Tata Consumer Products must understand that distributors are not mere business partners—they are the lifeline of the brand. The persistent ignorance and dismissive attitude of the management have left us with no choice but to launch this movement.”
Currently, around 400 direct distributors and 500 sub-distributors from Maharashtra are actively participating in the protest. The federation claims that over 2,000 direct distributors and 6,000 sub-distributors across India are ready to join if the company does not respond.
Last week, distributors across Maharashtra flagged issues such as payment delays, mismanagement, unfair trade practices, and lack of field-level support. They also raised concerns over damaged, near-expiry, and non-moving products lying in godowns due to poor SOP implementation for collection and safe destruction.
“Unless immediate corrective action is taken, these stocks could endanger consumers and further damage the brand’s reputation,” AICPDF said.
'AICPDF’s demands'
The AICPDF has demanded urgent dialogue with affected distributors to resolve trade and operational issues; Fair and transparent business practices; Proper handling, collection, and safe destruction of damaged and non-moving stock; Restoration of trust through proactive engagement and long-term sustainability of distribution networks.
AICPDF represents over 4.5 lakh distributors across India, covering more than 13 million kirana stores.