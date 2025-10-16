Spotify’s AI DJ now lets users text their song requests

ADVERTISEMENT
Spotify has expanded its AI DJ feature for Premium subscribers, allowing users to send music requests via text — not just voice.
The update, announced on Wednesday, means listeners can now type their requests in both English and Spanish. Spotify’s Spanish-language DJ, known as DJ Livi, will also respond to typed commands, marking a significant step in making the feature more accessible to users in multiple languages.
Earlier this year, the AI DJ began accepting voice requests, moving beyond algorithmic song suggestions to a more conversational experience. However, that update had been limited to the English-language DJ until now.
The new texting feature aligns Spotify with broader trends in AI interaction. With chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini normalising multi-modal inputs — text, voice, and image — users have grown accustomed to switching between communication methods. Apple has also recently enabled users to interact with Siri through text, reflecting the growing preference for flexible input options.
For Spotify, text-based requests make practical sense. Many users stream music in public or quiet environments, where speaking commands aloud may not be ideal.
Alongside the new texting option, Spotify is introducing personalised prompt suggestions from the AI DJ — offering inspiration when listeners aren’t sure what to play next.
To access the AI DJ, users can simply search “DJ” within the Spotify app and press play to begin their curated session. To switch up the music, they can tap the DJ button in the bottom-right corner and enter a request via text or voice.
Spotify says the DJ can process complex prompts that combine genre, mood, artist, and activity. The feature is now available in both English and Spanish across more than 60 markets worldwide.