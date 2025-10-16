Bihar elections: Political parties to receive 45 minutes of free broadcast on Doordarshan, AIR

ADVERTISEMENT
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the allotment of digital time vouchers to all national and state-recognized political parties in Bihar for free broadcast and telecast time on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) during the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.
The initiative, issued under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, aims to ensure equitable access to government media for all recognized political parties during the election period. The ECI said this marks a shift toward a digitally managed system through an IT-based platform, replacing the earlier manual voucher process.
The broadcast and telecast slots will be available between the publication of the list of contesting candidates and two days before the date of polling in each phase. The schedule will be finalized through a draw of lots conducted in the presence of authorized party representatives and election officials from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.
Each eligible political party will receive 45 minutes of free airtime on both Doordarshan and AIR, with additional time allotted based on their poll performance in the previous Bihar Assembly elections. The broadcasts will be aired on regional networks within the state to ensure uniform reach.
Political parties must submit their scripts and recorded materials in advance, adhering strictly to ECI and Prasar Bharati guidelines. Recordings can be made either at Doordarshan/AIR Kendras or at studios that meet the technical standards prescribed by Prasar Bharati.
Additionally, Prasar Bharati will organize up to two panel discussions or debates on both platforms, where each eligible party may nominate one representative. These discussions will be moderated by an approved coordinator, ensuring a balanced and informative dialogue for voters.
The ECI said the initiative is designed to promote transparency, equal opportunity, and digital efficiency in the electoral communication process, ensuring all major political voices reach the public through credible national media channels.