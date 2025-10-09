Distributor unrest brews at Tata Consumer; Over 1,000 flag mismanagement, poor communication

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid the ongoing leadership tension at the Tata Group, a section of distributors of its FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), has alleged mismanagement and a growing disconnect with the company's leadership.
In the latest development, Dhairyashil Patil, National President of All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), told Storyboard18 that distributors across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal, have raised concerns over "unethical practices" and the widening communication gap between management and trade partners.
According to Patil, around, 1,000 distributors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Tata Group company.
"It is becoming increasingly difficult to understand what the management is thinking or aiming for, as they continue to remain reluctant to engage in any meaningful or positive dialogue with their long-standing distributors," Patil told Storyboard18.
AICPDF has flagged irregularities and possible system manipulations that have reportedly led to reduced margins and misrepresented profitability.
The body also claimed that damaged products have remained in the market and in distributor godowns for over a year without proper audit -- posing potential risk to consumer safety.
Additionally, distributors have complained about the blocked investments for over two months, unreasonable sales targets, lack of coordination, and delays in damage settlement claims--some allegedly delayed for more than 15 months.
Distributors in Maharashtra have now unanimously decided to launch a non-cooperation movement if the management fail to initiate discussions. Other states' distributors are also expected to join the movement.
The federation stated that all new purchases from the company will be suspended from October 13, 2025, and warned that all secondary sales will be halted from October 20, 2025.
"AICPDF once again urges the senior leadership of Tata Consumer Products Ltd to intervene immediately, restore communication with its channel partners, and take corrective measures to rebuild the confidence of the distribution network across India," Patil added.