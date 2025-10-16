Ola launches ‘Shakti’, India-made home battery system starting at Rs 29,999

ADVERTISEMENT
Ola Electric on Thursday announced the launch of Ola Shakti, its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solution. The company expects its annual Gigafactory consumption for the BESS segment to scale up to 5 GWh, surpassing its automotive battery consumption over the next few years.
Powered by Ola’s indigenous 4680 Bharat Cells, Ola Shakti is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in India.
The product is available in 1.5 kWh, 3 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 9.1 kWh configurations, priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 55,999, Rs 1,19,999, and Rs 1,59,999, respectively. These are introductory prices for the first 10,000 units, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Ola Shakti can power appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times of two hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.
“India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric. “With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence. Having built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility, Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, enabling them to store and use clean energy intelligently.”
The system operates across a wide input voltage range of 120V–290V, offering protection against voltage fluctuations. It also features IP67-rated weatherproof batteries, tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.
Ola Shakti will be available through the Ola Electric website and Ola stores, with deliveries beginning on Makar Sankranti 2026. The company has opened the reservations for Rs 999.
Following the announcement, shares of Ola Electric were up 4.89%, trading at Rs 55.15 apiece on BSE at 10:53 am.