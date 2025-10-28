PepsiCo unveils new corporate identity as it accelerates push for growth and transformation

PepsiCo is rolling out a new corporate brand identity — its first in nearly a quarter-century — as part of an effort to accelerate growth, sharpen efficiency, and deepen its connection with consumers around the world.

In a note to employees, Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo’s chairman and chief executive, said the update reflects the company’s next phase of transformation and its ambition “to act with greater urgency, greater efficiency, and a uniform commitment to excellence.”

The shift builds on PepsiCo’s multiyear strategy to become, in Laguarta’s words, “Faster, Stronger and Better,” underpinned by its sustainability and purpose-driven framework known as pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). The company’s latest moves, he said, are designed to focus sharply on “the things that matter most.”

“We’re becoming even faster by focusing on consumer-centricity and innovation, with tailored actions for our U.S. and International portfolios,” Laguarta said.

That includes elevating farm-grown ingredients in snack brands like Lay’s and Tostitos; offering its largest brands, such as Doritos and Gatorade, without artificial colors or flavors; and repositioning brands for new consumption occasions. PepsiCo also plans to expand its functional offerings through brands like Quaker and Propel, and reach consumers through new channels such as Away from Home, with products like Doritos Loaded and DRIPS by Pepsi.

Laguarta said PepsiCo is also “getting even stronger” by simplifying operations, scaling digital capabilities, and using artificial intelligence “to move with greater precision and impact—while keeping people at the center of everything we do.”

On the sustainability front, he reaffirmed the company’s goals under pep+, including advancing regenerative agriculture and reducing emissions and virgin plastic use. Those efforts, he said, are helping PepsiCo build “a more resilient business, capable of delivering reliable performance for many years to come.”

Laguarta described a company operating “at breakneck speed,” with innovation and execution “happening faster and with greater efficiency than I’ve ever seen in my nearly 30 years with the company.”

At the core of this momentum is a rallying ethos that he summarized as being “hungry and thirsty for growth.” That growth, he said, is being driven by “deeper connections with consumers,” by “food and drinks made with high quality ingredients,” and by “brands that reflect the evolving expectations of the people we serve.”

The new corporate brand identity — the company’s first in nearly 25 years — will serve as a visible marker of that transformation.

According to Laguarta, the refreshed look “boldly reflects who we are in 2025: a company with expansive reach, aiming for positive impact across the globe, and an unmatched family of beloved food and drink brands.” It also offers a chance to better communicate the breadth of PepsiCo’s portfolio. Only 21 percent of consumers, he noted, can name a PepsiCo brand beyond Pepsi.

“This isn’t just a new logo,” Laguarta wrote. “It’s who we are and a signal of our transformation: a visible expression of PepsiCo’s evolution and our pivot toward the future.”

The new identity features the tagline “Food. Drinks. Smiles.” — a nod to the company’s long-standing mission of “creating more smiles with every sip and every bite.” It will begin appearing across products and facilities starting in January 2026.

“As always, smiles remain the signature of our success,” Laguarta said. “I can’t wait to see our new look on our products, around our buildings, and on our sleeves.”

He credited PepsiCo employees for driving the transformation: “At the heart of this transformation is you: talented and hardworking people with a shared commitment to excellence across every brand, border, function, and team.”