Ola enhances mobility at Maha Kumbh 2025; deploys 1,000 electric scooters at mela ground

Ola has unveiled an initiatives to improve mobility for the millions of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. To support environmentally friendly travel, Ola Electric has deployed 1,000 electric scooters across the Mela grounds. These scooters aim to provide a sustainable and cost-effective alternative for pilgrims navigating the vast grounds of the Kumbh Mela. The initiative aligns with Ola’s commitment to promoting eco-conscious mobility solutions while easing congestion during the large-scale event.
The Maha Kumbh, which runs until February 26, 2025, is expected to attract approximately 400 million visitors, making efficient transportation a critical aspect of the pilgrimage.
In addition to the electric scooters, Ola has collaborated with the organizers of the Maha Kumbh to introduce a range of technology-driven mobility options. At the forefront of this initiative is the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak app, developed by कृत्रिम, India’s first AI unicorn. The app serves as both a navigation and information platform, offering personalized recommendations and insights into the history, rituals, and attractions of the Kumbh Mela.
Ola Consumer has also rolled out additional services to ease travel within Prayagraj, including electric vehicle (EV) shuttles, affordable cab rentals, and dedicated transit options at airports and railway stations, further enhancing accessibility for pilgrims.
Ola’s efforts come in the wake of a similar commitment by Uber, which is also focusing on facilitating transportation for the Maha Kumbh 2025. Last week, Uber announced a partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to set up dedicated pickup zones at Prayagraj Airport, with clear signage and on-ground assistance, ensuring seamless transport for arriving visitors.