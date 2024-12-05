OMG's Fuse launches in India; Jigar Rambhia to lead the global sport and entertainment agency

Global sport and entertainment agency Fuse, part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has today announced the opening of its new office in Mumbai, India, led by Jigar Rambhia. Through Fuse, OMG will capitalise on the burgeoning potential for sports marketing in India, offering a full suite of services to support brands with their end-to-end partnership needs, stated the company in a statement.

Rambhia previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Sporjo - a sports industry consultancy. Prior to this, he spent 16 years at Wavemaker and worked across agencies including TME (Rediffusion Y&R) and Madison Communications.

Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India said: “Sport and culture are increasingly seen to be significant growth drivers for brands and so we are excited to bring Fuse’s expertise into the market – it further underpins our commitment to create transformational experiences for our clients.”

Rambhia added: “The momentum in sports in India is at an exciting juncture and we’re fully equipped to capitalise on this to drive effective partnerships for brands. Sport has increasingly become a vital part of India's cultural fabric, and with Fuse, we are strategically positioned to help brands harness the power of this medium to drive deeper connections with audiences across the market.”

The new office officially launches with Shriram Finance and Uni League Cricket as clients and will have a particular focus on supporting brands with strategic planning and activation of effective sports partnerships.

While cricket continues to dominate the market, India's sports landscape has been further bolstered by the popularity of sports like Kabaddi, Football and Badminton, and the country's recent performance at the Olympics and Paralympics. India's sporting ecosystem is currently valued upwards of USD 1.8 Billion, and with continued tech innovation, the rise of OTTs redefining the viewing experience, and immersive experiences taking centre stage, growth is expected to continue at pace.

Most recently, Fuse launched in Spain, with Juli Ferre heading the business and in Brazil led by Luiz Fiorese. Fuse’s current international clients include PepsiCo, Nissan and Philips.