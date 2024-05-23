OpenAI and News Corp announce multi-year partnership | BMC sets up 8-person committee to address billboards and outdoor advertising

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

OpenAI and News Corp announce multi-year partnership

News Corp and OpenAI today announced a multi-year agreement to bring News Corp news content to OpenAI.

Through this partnership, OpenAI has permission to display content from News Corp mastheads in response to user questions and to enhance its products, with the ultimate objective of providing people the ability to make informed choices based on reliable information and news sources.

BMC sets up 8-person committee to address billboards and outdoor advertising in Mumbai

Post the collapse of the illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, The BMC has now brought together a panel of eight members including experts from the Indian Institution of Technology, Bombay to form detailed and relevant guidelines and rules with respect to billboards and other forms of outdoor advertising in Mumbai, as per reports.

The panel includes Rakesh Kumar, an environmental expert and a past employee of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. Professors Avjit Maji, Nagendra Rao Velaga and Shreekumar from IIT Bombay’s industrial design department are a part of the panel as well.

LinkedIn India violated significant beneficial owner norms under companies law: Corporate Affairs Ministry

LinkedIn India violated significant beneficial owner norms under companies law, said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The MCA has imposed fines on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn India, chief Satya Nadella and eight other individuals for violation of the significant beneficial owner norms under the companies law, according to PTI.

In a 63-page order, the Registrar of Companies said that LinkedIn India and the individuals violated the Significant Beneficial Owner (SBO) norms under the Companies Act, 2013.

Bayer's head - marketing and digital Ritu Mittal bags the additional responsibilities of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Ritu Mittal, who is Bayer's head - marketing and digital for the Indian region, has taken up the additional responsibilities of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

For the India region, Mittal oversaw a wide range of responsibilities. This included full P&L ownership, driving innovative product development in the startup ecosystem, crafting forward-thinking digital strategies embracing technology, and fostering entrepreneurship. Mittal led end-to-end marketing and sustainability initiatives for diverse categories and brands like nutrition, pain, allergy, and derma.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation lodges FIR against advertisers, hoarding owners and land owners

Post the collapse of the illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has lodged an FIR against 24 people, who were owners of illegal hoardings.

The FIR has also been lodged against advertisers and owners of the land where the illegal hoardings had been erected. PCMC has identified 341 hoardings, which exceed permitted limits as per their licenses, stated an HT report. Between May 15 and May 20, nine illegal hoardings were removed by PCMC.