            

      Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation lodges FIR against advertisers, hoarding owners and land owners

      Between May 15 and May 20, nine illegal hoardings were removed by PCMC.

      By  Storyboard18May 23, 2024 3:59 PM
      Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation lodges FIR against advertisers, hoarding owners and land owners
      PCMC has called for rules and regulations in place by stating that the advertisers and landowners should check whether permissions, especially from sky signs and licenses department were obtained.

      Post the collapse of the illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has lodged an FIR against 24 people, who were owners of illegal hoardings.

      The FIR has also been lodged against advertisers and owners of the land where the illegal hoardings had been erected.

      PCMC has identified 341 hoardings, which exceed permitted limits as per their licenses, stated an HT report. Between May 15 and May 20, nine illegal hoardings were removed by PCMC.

      On May 16, a hoarding had collapsed in Moshi in Pune, and as per the report, an offence had been registered against 24 landowners, 24 hoarding owners followed by the advertisers.

      Post the collapse of the illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, The BMC has now brought together a panel of eight members including experts from the Indian Institution of Technology, Bombay to form detailed and relevant guidelines and rules with respect to billboards and other forms of outdoor advertising in Mumbai, as per reports.

      The panel includes Rakesh Kumar, an environmental expert and a past employee of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. Professors Avjit Maji, Nagendra Rao Velaga and Shreekumar from IIT Bombay’s industrial design department are a part of the panel as well.

      Also on the panel are BMC additional commissioner Ashwini Joshi, who will head the panel, Anil Kumbhare, joint police commissioner, Kiran Dighavkar, BMC’s deputy commissioner and Anil Kate, superintendent of license.


      First Published on May 23, 2024 3:36 PM

