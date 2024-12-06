OpenAI unveils $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription for engineers and researchers

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI on Thursday launched ChatGPT Pro, a premium version of its popular chatbot priced at $200 per month, as per reports.
Designed specifically for professionals in engineering fields and research, the new tier aims to expand the utility of AI across industry applications.
ChatGPT Pro is the latest addition to OpenAI's subscription lineup, which includes ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise.
Subscribers to ChatGPT will gain unlimited access to OpenAI's most advanced tools, including the o1 reasoning model, o1 mini, GPT-40, and advanced voice capabilities. Notably, the subscription also features o1 pro mode, a high-performance option utilizing additional computing power to tackle complex queries with precision.
"o1 pro mode sets a new benchmark in machine learning for tackling intricate problems in math, science, and coding," OpenAI stated in a report, emphasizing its superior performance compared to earlier versions like o1 and o1-preview.