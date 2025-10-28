Paramount Skydance plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger

ADVERTISEMENT
Paramount Skydance intends to keep the majority of Warner Bros Discovery’s operations intact if the two media giants go ahead with a merger, with CEO David Ellison reportedly planning to preserve the creative teams at both studios while focusing on streamlining marketing and distribution, according to a Bloomberg News report published on Monday.
Reuters has not independently verified the report, and neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.
Last week, Reuters reported that Warner Bros Discovery’s board had rejected a nearly $60 billion offer from Paramount. However, Bloomberg noted that discussions around the potential merger remain active, with no final decisions yet made regarding possible divestments of real estate assets belonging to either company.
Under Ellison’s proposed plan, Warner Bros’ HBO Max streaming service would be merged with Paramount+, creating a unified streaming platform. The report also stated that there are no plans to sell or spin off the cable networks of either company.
Paramount’s CBS News could potentially share resources with Warner Bros’ CNN, according to people familiar with the matter, as part of efforts to consolidate newsroom operations while maintaining editorial independence.
Ellison is also said to be prioritising the use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to accelerate film production, targeting up to 30 feature films annually across the combined studios.
Warner Bros, home to major franchises including Harry Potter and DC Comics, has been exploring strategic options for its future, including potential sale discussions. Industry analysts view Ellison’s Paramount Skydance as the most likely buyer, citing the tech entrepreneur’s financial backing and strong connections in Washington as key advantages in what could become one of the largest media mergers in recent years.