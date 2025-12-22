Adam Mosseri explains how Instagram ranks posts compared to TikTok

Adam Mosseri explained that the system functions like a staged audition process, where content initially receives limited exposure and is then promoted to larger audiences if engagement signals are strong.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has outlined how the platform’s algorithm operates and how it compares with rivals such as TikTok and YouTube, explaining that Instagram is designed to give every piece of content a fair chance to succeed regardless of the creator’s follower count.

Speaking on the Mixed Signals podcast hosted by Semafor’s Ben Smith and Max Tani, Mosseri said Instagram relies on an exploration-based ranking system that deliberately sets aside impressions to test new and unproven content. Under this approach, posts are first shown to a small audience, and their reach is gradually expanded depending on how well they perform.

Mosseri explained that the system functions like a staged audition process, where content initially receives limited exposure and is then promoted to larger audiences if engagement signals are strong. According to him, this structure allows posts from accounts with very small followings to achieve large-scale reach if the content significantly outperforms others on a given day. He said the design ensures that success on Instagram is not restricted to established creators and that new entrants can still produce breakout hits.

He added that while TikTok was among the earliest platforms to lean heavily into exploration-based ranking, the model has since become standard across major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Mosseri also discussed TikTok’s broader product strategy, noting that the platform has experimented extensively with features such as Stories and messaging, with messaging showing the most traction. He highlighted a major difference in commerce strategy, saying TikTok has aggressively pursued a first-party commerce model by directly facilitating transactions on the platform.

According to Mosseri, TikTok’s shop tab has effectively transformed the app into an e-commerce marketplace by handling elements such as payments and shipping. He said TikTok has been quick to test bold ideas and is actively applying lessons learned from its operations in China to global markets.

Mosseri’s remarks underline how competition among social platforms has increasingly converged around exploration-driven algorithms, while diverging sharply in areas such as commerce and monetisation strategies.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 5:51 PM