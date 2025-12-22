Today in AI | ChatGPT brings Christmas | AI surveillance on Mumbai stray dogs | Google's AI talent wars elevate

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

ChatGPT rolls out Christmas Easter egg that turns selfies into Santa videos

OpenAI has quietly rolled out a festive Easter egg within ChatGPT that allows users to generate a personalised Christmas video message from Santa Claus by sending a single emoji, according to social media posts by OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman and user reports online.

Mumbai civic body plans AI surveillance of stray dogs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to deploy artificial intelligence to monitor street dogs in Mumbai as part of efforts to manage their health and control their population, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. Under the initiative, around 10,000 stray dogs will be brought under AI-based surveillance in the initial phase.

OpenAI lets users control ChatGPT’s enthusiasm and emoji use

OpenAI has introduced new personalisation controls that allow users to directly adjust ChatGPT’s level of enthusiasm, warmth and emoji usage, according to a social media post from the company.

1 in 5 Google AI hires in 2025 were former employees amid AI talent war

Google has increasingly turned to rehiring former employees as it battles intensifying competition for artificial intelligence talent, with one in five AI-focused software engineers hired in 2025 classified as so-called boomerang employees, according to a report by CNBC.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 6:05 PM