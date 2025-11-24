Marico’s digital & food brands hit Rs 1,000 crore ARR each; Eyes 25% biz share in 3 years

Marico reported a flat profit of Rs 420 crore in Q2 FY26 for the July–September quarter, compared to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25.

Marico’s digital-first brands and its food portfolio, including Saffola, have each crossed the Rs 1,000 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone, according to a PTI report. Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta said the company’s digital brands — Beardo, True Elements, Just Herbs and Plix — are building a strong premium presence across personal care and health-focused food categories.

Gupta expressed confidence that these brands will continue their strong growth momentum.

“Our digital brands will contribute at least 25% to our overall India business over the next three years,” he said.

Men’s grooming brand Beardo has nearly turned profitable, delivering double-digit EBITDA, while the company’s D2C nutrition brand Plix has achieved break-even, Gupta added.

Marico is now targeting a mid-to-high single-digit EBITDA for its digital brands to drive profitable growth. Meanwhile, healthy food brand True Elements and beauty brand Just Herbs are expected to reach break-even within the next 18 months.

On the broader food portfolio, Gupta said the category is expected to return to over 20% growth by Q4 FY26 and maintain the momentum into Q1 FY27.

He added that cooling inflation is helping improve urban demand.

“Rural demand has been fairly stable, and urban markets are also showing improvement. The GST cut should further support consumption,” Gupta said.

Revenue from operations grew 31% year-on-year to Rs 3,482 crore, compared with Rs 2,664 crore in the same quarter last year.

