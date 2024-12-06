Perplexity AI expands publisher partnerships, offers ad revenue to media brands

ADVERTISEMENT
Perplexity AI's Publishers' Program has gained significant traction with the addition of more than a dozen new media partners, broadening its international scope and enhancing the variety of content available to its users.
According to recent blog post, the new partners include renowned names such as ADWEEK, Los Angeles Times, The Independent, and many more.
The program also marks the entry of media outlets from diverse regions, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, and Latin America.
These new partnerships bring specialized content on a wide array of topics, from marketing and history to popular culture and local community news. As Perplexity continues to expand, the new partners join established names such as TIME, Fortune, and Der Spiegel, ensuring the platform remains a comprehensive source of information.
The Publishers' Program provides significant benefits to participating media brands. These partners will share in the revenue generated from advertisements, have access to Perplexity’s proprietary search technology via APIs, and receive support to build unique features.
Since the program's public launch in July, Perplexity has received considerable interest from publishers worldwide, with more than 100 reaching out to learn about the potential benefits of the initiative.
To manage the growing demand, Perplexity has appointed Jessica Chan as Head of Publisher Partnerships. Chan, who previously led content partner programs at LinkedIn, will oversee the program’s expansion and ensure it continues to deliver value for both publishers and users.
Recently, Perplexity AI made a record of serving 20 million queries in a single day—a significant leap from the 2.5 million daily queries recorded at the start of the year.