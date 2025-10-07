PhysicsWallah reports 4.13 million paying users in FY25; diversifies across 13 education segments

ADVERTISEMENT
IPO-bound PhysicsWallah, India's online education platform recorded 4.13 million unique transacting users on its online channel in FY25. Further, it expanded its offerings to 13 education categories.
PhysicsWallah's flagship YouTube channel “Physics Wallah – Alakh Pandey” amassed 13.7 million subscribers as of July 15, 2025. Collectively, PW’s digital presence has exploded to 98.8 million subscribers across 207 YouTube channels by June 2025, growing at 41.8 percent CAGR between FY23 and FY25.
PW’s daily active users surged from 0.93 million in FY23 to 2.70 million in FY25, while average student engagement time climbed from 93 minutes to 111 minutes during the same period.
In FY25 alone, the company recorded 4.46 million paid users, up from 1.76 million in FY23, while the average collection per online user (ACPU) rose to Rs 3,682.79, a sign of both affordability and scalability in its model. As of March 2025, PW operated 198 physical centers across 109 cities in India and the Middle East.
By June 30, 2025, the company had 888 channels and handles across YouTube and other social platforms, 119.27 million cumulative subscribers/followers and 22.85 billion cumulative YouTube views.
With apps like PW MedEd (for NEET PG), PW Curious Jr. (for early learners), and Utkarsh (for government exams), PW is expanding across the entire education lifecycle, highlighted the company in its statement.
PW’s flagship app PW – JEE/NEET, UPSC, GATE, SSC boasted 4.6 rating on the Google Play Store. For parents, apps like PW Parent ensure active involvement in their child’s academic journey, while PW Drona supports teachers with classroom tools, added the statement.
