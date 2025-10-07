Spotify integrates with ChatGPT to offer personalized music and podcast recommendations

ADVERTISEMENT
Spotify is expanding its reach into AI, now allowing users to connect their accounts to ChatGPT for personalized music and podcast recommendations. The feature, which launches today in English across 145 countries, is available to all logged-in ChatGPT Free, Plus and Pro users on both web and mobile (iOS and Android).
Once a Spotify account is linked, users can request songs, albums, artists, playlists, or podcast episodes directly within a ChatGPT conversation. ChatGPT will surface results from Spotify, letting users tap and open tracks or episodes in the Spotify app instantly.
Listeners can also ask for recommendations based on mood, genre, topic, or activity, creating fully customized experiences such as a weekend road-trip playlist or a lineup of must-listen podcasts.
Free users will access Spotify’s existing catalog of playlists, including popular options like Discover Weekly and New Music Friday. Premium users can take advantage of more advanced personalization, with ChatGPT helping generate playlists tailored to their unique prompts.
Spotify emphasized that the integration enhances discovery while preserving user and creator privacy. Music, podcasts, or other media will not be shared with OpenAI for training purposes, and users can connect or disconnect their accounts at any time.