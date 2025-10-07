French Prosecutors probe Apple’s Siri over data privacy complaint

ADVERTISEMENT
On October 6, French prosecutors announced an investigation into Apple’s voice assistant Siri following a complaint accusing the tech giant of illicit data collection, according to media reports.
Tech researcher Thomas Le Bonniec revealed himself as the source of the complaint, which was filed by the Ligue des Droits de l’Homme (LDH), a French human rights organisation.
The LDH alleged that Apple collected, recorded, and analysed Siri conversations without user consent.
In September, Apple had asked a U.S. court to dismiss a class-action lawsuit over the delay of certain Siri features.
The lawsuit claimed Apple misled consumers through iPhone 16 marketing that promoted upcoming Siri capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence. Plaintiffs argue they wouldn’t have purchased—or would have paid less for—the device had they known the features wouldn’t be available at launch.
Apple’s legal team contended that the suit “lacks merit,” noting that only two features—contextual awareness and in-app controls—were delayed, and that such delays don’t amount to a breach of warranty.
Apple first unveiled the new Siri features at WWDC 2024. The company confirmed delays in March, and in July, CEO Tim Cook said progress was underway, with the rollout expected next year.