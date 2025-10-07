FICCI FRAMES 2025: JioStar's Kevin Vaz calls for ‘light-touch’ regulation to unlock India's global content ambitions

Opening the 25th edition of FICCI FRAMES, Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar and Chairman, Media & Entertainment Committee, FICCI set the tone for the silver jubilee celebrations by calling it a milestone moment for the industry.

“A quarter-century of dialogue, discovery, and doing — that’s what FRAMES represents. This 25th edition is our chance to look back with pride, but forward with sharper focus,” Vaz said in his inaugural address.

He welcomed dignitaries including Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs and IT, Government of Maharashtra; Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; Anant Goenka, Senior VP, FICCI; actor Ayushmann Khurrana; and Ashish Kulkarni, Chief Mentor of FICCI FRAMES.

Reflecting on the journey, Vaz recalled how the event’s launch in 2001 coincided with the government granting industry status to the media and entertainment sector. “That moment opened doors to institutional finance, enabling capital flows, investments, and innovation. It showed us what advocacy, grounded in shared purpose, can do,” he said.

Industry milestones and emerging themes

Over the past two decades, FRAMES has witnessed key inflection points: from the rise of satellite television, cable, and radio to the explosion of OTT, gaming, animation, and VFX. Vaz also highlighted policy developments like the National AVGC-XR Mission and state-level AVGC roadmaps.

This year’s theme — “RISE Together” (Reimagine, Innovate, Strengthen, Empower) — captures the industry’s forward-looking agenda.

Among the trends Vaz spotlighted co-existence of TV and digital media. “Unlike many Western markets, India is an ‘AND’ market. Television and digital are thriving simultaneously, each adding unique value to consumers and advertisers alike.”

Sports and live broadcasting: “Sports consumption is at an all-time high. To unlock the next leap, ease-of-doing-business reforms must enable more live broadcasting from India.”

Regional films and global reach: “Regional cinema and OTT are global ambassadors of India’s cultural strength. From RRR to The Elephant Whisperers, Indian stories are not just travelling — they are leading.”

AVGC and gaming: “The AVGC sector has moved from outsourcing to creating original IPs. Gaming now has over 500 million users, with esports gaining government recognition.”

Call for regulatory reforms

Vaz underlined the urgency of a “light-touch” regulatory regime. “The regulatory burden on linear broadcasting has created artificial price barriers and stifled innovation. Forbearance is something we have always advocated, and if we are to realize our ambitious growth vision, self-regulation and industry best practices must guide the way.”

Broadcasting, which makes up nearly 40 percent of the industry, will be key to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the “content hub of the world,” he added.

“A golden era” ahead

Expressing optimism, Vaz described the present as a defining moment for India’s creative economy. “We are in a golden era for Indian media and entertainment. The tools are more powerful, the reach broader, audiences more diverse, and creativity more irrepressible. The challenge is to ensure quality matches ambition and that India doesn’t just follow global trends — it sets them.”