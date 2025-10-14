Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts; make your floral-themed photos viral on festive occasions

ADVERTISEMENT
This festive season, use Google Gemini AI for festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves in traditional attire and festive settings. With a few taps, users can add colourful sarees, intricate jewellery, and warm, diya-lit backdrops, turning simple photos into expressive festival visuals.
This upcoming festive season, create perfect portraits of yourself or with your family with this tool.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts for Dhanteras: Create your gold-style portraits this festive season
1. Marigold Glow Portrait
Indian woman celebrating Diwali surrounded by cascading marigold garlands, wearing a deep red silk saree with gold embroidery, holding a lit diya, petals scattered on the floor, warm ambient lighting, glowing skin tones, cinematic realism, rich detail in jewellery and fabric, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, soft golden tones, cinematic depth, 4K.
2. Lotus Bloom Setting
Elegant Indian woman seated near a rangoli made of pink lotus petals and diyas, wearing a pastel lehenga with floral embroidery, jasmine in her hair, soft warm glow from candles reflecting on her jewellery, cinematic atmosphere, shallow depth of field, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, soft focus, floral festive tone, 4K.
3. Floral Courtyard Scene
Traditional Indian woman celebrating Diwali in a courtyard filled with rose petals, marigold torans, and hanging diyas, dressed in a golden-yellow saree with floral motifs, henna on hands, diya in hand illuminating her smile, cinematic light play, intricate textile details, vivid, realistic, portrait lighting, cinematic realism, ultra-detail, 4K.
4. Jasmine Evening Glow
Graceful Indian woman during Diwali night, jasmine flowers woven into her braid, wearing a cream saree with gold floral border, surrounded by soft diya light and petal patterns, cinematic lighting with gentle shadows, elegant and serene tone, --vivid --realistic --soft portrait lighting --golden glow --floral ambient realism --4K.
5. Rose & Diyas Frame
Indian woman posing amid hundreds of rose petals and brass diyas, dressed in a crimson lehenga with floral zari work, soft light reflecting off jewellery and diya flames, bokeh background of fairy lights, cinematic Indian festive mood, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic glow --ultra-detailed fabric texture --4K.