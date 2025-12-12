Rapido ride dispute in Ahmedabad sparks online debate over extra charge demand

A routine airport ride in Ahmedabad turned contentious after a passenger accused a Rapido driver of demanding extra money and operating with mismatched details, sparking a wave of conversation online once the incident was documented and shared on Instagram.

The passenger, Shrekanth RG, posted a video recounting his experience, alleging that the driver sought an additional sum beyond the ₹469 fare displayed in the app. The clip, which includes on-screen text warning others about drivers “demanding extra,” shows him questioning the captain about the unexpected charges and raising doubts about the legitimacy of the ride after noticing inconsistencies in the vehicle and driver information.

In a detailed caption, he described the trip as a stressful encounter involving a car that initially had no number plate, a driver whose profile details differed from the platform’s listing, and repeated demands for extra payment. He further claimed the driver dropped him partway through the journey and insisted on an additional ₹400 despite no toll being applicable during the initial airport entry period.

The passenger said Rapido later intervened and refunded the disputed amount, acknowledging that the platform responded swiftly. In follow-up comments, he reiterated that the driver temporarily fixed the number plate right before the ride began and clarified that Rapido fares already cover parking or tolls when required. He also pointed out that his return trip during peak hours cost nearly half the amount, raising further doubts about the charge.

Rapido responded directly under the post, stating that demanding extra money goes against its policies and confirming that the issue had been addressed. The video has since drawn varied reactions, from users recounting similar encounters to others siding with the driver, illustrating divided public sentiment around pricing and safety on app-based transport platforms. The company has not issued a wider statement, but the discussion continues to stir concerns about verification checks and enforcement standards within the ride-hailing ecosystem.Rapido ride dispute in Ahmedabad sparks online debate over extra charge demand

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 1:34 PM