Gavaskar files personality-rights plea in Delhi HC against misuse of his name

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, asking the court to stop various entities from using his name, image and likeness without authorisation. His petition signals a rare move by a sportsperson to formally challenge misuse of identity in the commercial and digital space.

The matter is slated to be heard by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, with Gavaskar requesting urgent directions to prevent unauthorised exploitation of elements linked to his persona. According to the filing, repeated instances of his name and likeness being used for promotional or monetised content have prompted him to seek judicial intervention.

Gavaskar becomes the first Indian cricketer to initiate such personality-rights litigation, a development that broadens a legal trend previously dominated by actors and digital creators. His petition reflects growing concerns among public figures about the spread of impersonation and identity misuse across digital platforms.

In recent years, the Delhi High Court has played a significant role in shaping the law around personality rights, granting wide protection to high-profile individuals. Its rulings have affirmed that individuals hold exclusive control over the commercial use of their identity, an issue that has grown more urgent with near-instantaneous online distribution of content.

The court has also acknowledged evolving challenges posed by technology, especially artificial intelligence. Past hearings have highlighted risks associated with deepfakes, synthetic voice replication, manipulated visuals and unauthorised digital merchandise. Judges have stressed that such impersonations breach not only publicity rights but also personal dignity and privacy.

At the same time, the court has clarified that legitimate domains such as satire, artistic expression, commentary and news reporting must remain unaffected by restrictions intended to curb identity misuse.

Earlier on the same day, the High Court issued firm directions to intermediaries in an unrelated matter involving a Bollywood actor, instructing platforms to process the complaint under the IT Rules, 2021, and act without delay. The move underscored the judiciary’s continuing push for accountability in identity-linked violations.

Gavaskar’s petition adds to a growing list of public figures seeking legal protection against the unauthorised commercial use of their persona. Delhi High Court precedents in similar matters, especially concerning misuse through AI-generated impersonations and digital replication, may serve as important reference points as the case proceeds.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 11:31 AM