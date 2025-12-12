Mars closes acquisition of Kellanova, adding Pringles and other snack staples to its portfolio

Mars, the family-owned conglomerate best known for its global pet care and confectionery businesses, said on Monday that it had completed its acquisition of Kellanova, the maker of Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts and several of Kellogg’s international cereal brands. The deal unites two of the world’s most recognizable snack portfolios and positions Mars as a larger force in the fast-growing, highly competitive snacking sector.

“This is a transformative moment,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said in a statement welcoming Kellanova employees to the company. He said the combined business — supported by more than 50,000 associates — would be better equipped to deliver new products and push further on sustainability and long-term investment.

The acquisition adds several billion-dollar brands to Mars’s already sizable snacking business, which includes M&M’s, Snickers, Twix, Dove, Skittles and Extra, as well as healthier lines such as Kind and Nature’s Bakery. Kellanova’s portfolio also deepens the offerings of Mars’s Accelerator division with products like RXBAR, Nutri-Grain bars and Special K bars.

Mars first announced its agreement to buy Kellanova in August 2024. Shareholders approved the deal that November, and the companies secured all required regulatory approvals as of Dec. 8, 2025, clearing the way for the transaction to close.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 8:34 AM