Air India unveils ‘Change Is in the Air’ campaign ahead of its biggest makeover yet

Air India has launched its new India-focused brand campaign, “Change is in the Air”, introducing a fresh creative expression “That’s Air India Now.”

The campaign captures how passengers are experiencing the transformation underway across the airline’s domestic network. From refurbished cabins and elevated inflight dining to enhanced digital journeys and the warmth of Indian hospitality, the films spotlight spontaneous reactions of surprise and pride a rediscovery of the national carrier through consumer voices.

The campaign also comes at a time when Air India’s transformation is starting to show its truest form and 2026 promising to be the year when passengers will be able to see a visible change in Air India.

Through five films, the campaign showcases how passengers are experiencing the new Air India: refurbished cabins across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class; elevated inflight dining with gourmet meals; enhanced digital experiences including Vista Stream inflight entertainment and improved connectivity; and the unmistakable warmth of Indian hospitality.

Real passenger reactions and slice-of-life stories make the films relatable, heartfelt, and immersive. Beyond television, the campaign is rolled out across digital, print, social media, and T20 Cricket, ensuring wide visibility and engagement nationwide.

The launch comes ahead of a major transformation year for the airline. By end-2026, over 90% of Air India’s domestic flights, up from the current 80%, will offer the new experience, supported by retrofit of legacy narrowbody aircraft. With the retrofit, Air India today has 104 aircraft that offer modern or upgraded interiors.

The airline will induct six new widebody aircraft and more than 20 narrowbody aircraft next year. With these new aircraft, and the ongoing retrofit of legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft, close to 60% of the widebody fleet of Air India will feature modern cabins by the end of 2026.

On-ground upgrades to enhance customer experience will also take shape in 2026. A new world-class lounge will open at Delhi Terminal 3, followed by a second domestic lounge later in the year. Upgraded lounges in San Francisco and New York (JFK) will reopen early next year. Alongside this, Air India has also launched a new international menu that is rooted in deep customer insights. The menu is international but also celebrates India’s rich culinary heritage, offering chef-curated à la carte menus with plated service in First Class and fine-dining plating and personalized attention in Business Class.

Air India’s 10-million-strong Maharaja Club loyalty programme will also soon transition into a unified group-wide programme, offering a more seamless experience. Service training continues to scale up, ensuring crew are prepared for the elevated product and expanding network.

“Change is in the Air” is a reflection of what passengers are experiencing in real time as Air India moves into 2026; a renewed fleet, elevated service, new menu, modern lounges, improved digital touchpoints and a stronger global network. With each step forward, India’s national carrier continues its journey of reinvention under the Tata Group, making clear one simple truth: This is Air India now.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 1:28 PM