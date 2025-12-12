Reddit challenges Australia’s under-16 social media ban in High Court

Message board platform Reddit has challenged the Australian government’s decision to ban social media use for teenagers, filing a lawsuit in the country’s highest court. According to Reuters, the US-based company argued that the new law is an unconstitutional intrusion on free political discourse and sets the stage for a prolonged legal battle.

Reddit, which counts Australia among its largest global markets, said the ban is invalid because it interferes with the freedom of political communication implied in the Australian Constitution. The platform also sought to distance itself from the broader social media category, arguing that even if the law is upheld, it should not be treated as a conventional social media company.

This marks the second major legal challenge to the ban, following a case filed last month by two teenagers backed by an Australian libertarian group.

Australia this week became the first country in the world to ban social media access for users under 16. Under the new rules, platforms must block underage users or face penalties of up to A$49.5 million (US$33 million). Teenagers and their caregivers, however, will not face punishment for breaching the law.

In a 12-page filing, Reddit noted that “Australian citizens under the age of 16 will, within years if not months, become electors,” adding that their future voting choices will be shaped by the political communication they engage with prior to turning 18.

Meanwhile, Meta, TikTok, and Google have agreed to comply with the Australian government’s decision. However, YouTube described the move as a “disappointing update” that will forcibly lock millions of Australian teenagers out of their accounts within days.

“This law will not fulfill its promise to make kids safer online and will, in fact, make Australian kids less safe on YouTube,” the platform said.

Under the new rules, users aged under 16 will be automatically signed out of their accounts, preventing them from subscribing, liking, or commenting on content.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 12:53 PM