Raymond Ltd Q2 FY26 profit jumps to Rs 13.89 crore; revenue up 10% YoY

Raymond Ltd announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, posting a sharp rise in year-on-year profit. The aerospace-to-auto conglomerate reported a consolidated profit of Rs 13.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 96 lakh in the same period last year.

However, sequentially, the company’s profit declined from Rs 20.62 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew to Rs 527.6 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 473.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, marking an increase of nearly 11% year-on-year. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 564 crore, up 10% YoY. Of this, the Precision Technology & Auto business contributed Rs 409 crore, while the Aerospace & Defence segment accounted for Rs 81 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 79 crore. For the first half of FY26, consolidated total income increased 11% to Rs 1,119 crore, though EBITDA declined to Rs 167 crore.