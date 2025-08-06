SAP Labs unveils €194 million Bengaluru Campus to power global AI and innovation

ADVERTISEMENT
SAP Labs India has officially opened its largest campus in the country, a sprawling Innovation Park near Bengaluru’s international airport, marking a significant expansion of the German software giant’s footprint in India.
Inaugurated on August 5 with an investment of €194 million (approximately Rs 1,740 crore), the state-of-the-art facility will eventually house up to 15,000 professionals, making it one of SAP’s biggest campuses globally.
The launch event was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, and top SAP executives including Thomas Saueressig, Executive Board Member of SAP SE, and Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director of SAP Labs India.
The new campus is not just a physical expansion but a strategic move to cement India’s role in SAP’s global operations. It will serve as a nucleus for product engineering, customer service, and enterprise-grade AI development, reflecting SAP’s broader shift towards AI-powered solutions and data-driven decision-making.
“India’s rise as a global technology powerhouse is not just a story of scale, it’s a story of ingenuity, resilience, and relentless innovation,” said Gangadharan, highlighting India’s growing influence in shaping future-ready enterprise technologies.
Calling the facility a “global innovation hub,” Saueressig said the site will enable SAP’s global customer base to “move from insight to action” through solutions developed in India. This aligns with SAP’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI and advanced analytics tools that are built locally but deployed worldwide.
Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw linked the investment to India’s long-term growth plans under the government’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, calling it a timely investment in India’s growth story and a signal of global confidence in India’s talent, according to a Moneycontrol report.
To mark the opening, SAP Labs India also announced a series of academic and research collaborations. With EduBridge, SAP will invest €100,000 to train over 400 underserved youth in AI-based roles. Tie-up with IIT Madras for AI-driven brain research to predict health issues and recommend treatments using public data.
With more than 17,300 employees across India, SAP already counts the country as one of its largest talent hubs outside its German headquarters.