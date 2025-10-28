Pinterest introduces new AI features to make boards more personal and shoppable

ADVERTISEMENT
Pinterest has announced a series of AI-powered upgrades designed to make its boards more personalised and engaging. The company revealed on Monday that the new features include “Styled for you”, an AI-driven collage tool that helps users create outfits from their saved fashion Pins, and “Boards made for you”, a new category of AI-curated boards tailored to individual tastes, reported TechCrunch.
The “Styled for you” feature enables users to mix and match clothing and accessories to generate fresh outfit ideas based on their personal style. By selecting an item in the collage, users can swipe through AI-generated suggestions drawn from their existing saved Pins to find complementary pieces.
Pinterest is also testing “Boards made for you”, which combines editorial insights with AI-powered recommendations to produce curated boards showcasing trending looks, weekly outfit inspiration, and shoppable content. These AI-generated boards will appear directly in users’ home feeds and inboxes.
Initially, Pinterest is trialling the new AI features in the United States and Canada, with a wider rollout expected over the coming months. The company said the goal is to transform Pinterest boards from simple organisational tools into dynamic, personalised spaces for exploration, shopping, and style discovery.
This initiative supports Pinterest’s broader ambition to become an “AI-enabled shopping assistant”, a vision highlighted by CEO Bill Ready during the firm’s second-quarter earnings call. Pinterest already employs AI in several aspects of its platform, including recommendations and visual search.
However, the company is also taking steps to limit AI-generated content on the platform. In April, Pinterest announced that it would begin labelling AI-generated and AI-edited images and introduced user controls to reduce the number of AI-created Pins appearing in personal feeds.
Alongside its AI experiments, Pinterest is introducing new organisational tools, including tabs that automatically sort Pins into categories when users view boards from profiles. These updates are expected to be rolled out globally in the coming months.