Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Pharmaceutical company Sanofi India on Monday announced the appointment of Deepak Arora as Additional Director and Managing Director, effective October 27, 2025, for a period of three years.
The company also announced that Rachid Ayari has stepped down from his position as Interim Managing Director, but will continue to serve as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer. Ayari had been appointed as Interim MD for a six-month term starting July 21, 2025, until January 20, 2026.
About Deepak Arora
Arora brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with expertise in sales, marketing, brand development, and strategic market expansion across global markets, including the US, Europe, Japan, Africa, and the Middle East.
He has led cross-functional teams in both local and global matrix environments and is known for driving growth through effective brand and product management.
In his new role, Arora will be responsible for defining and driving Sanofi India’s strategic vision, in alignment with the company’s global goals.