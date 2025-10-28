OpenAI offers free access to ChatGPT Go in India to boost user growth

OpenAI is stepping up its expansion in India by offering free access to its AI model, ChatGPT Go, starting from 4 November, the company announced in a statement. The move marks a strategic effort to capture a larger share of India’s rapidly growing AI user base — the company’s second-largest market globally.

The initiative mirrors similar tactics by competitors such as Perplexity and Google, both of which recently made premium AI tools available at no cost to Indian users. Perplexity provided free access to its paid plan through a partnership with Airtel, while Google offered its AI Pro membership — valued at ₹19,500 — free for students for one year.

Launched in India in August, ChatGPT Go introduced a lower-cost subscription tier priced at ₹399 per month. OpenAI said the new free offering will include higher message limits, more daily image generations and uploads, and extended memory for more personalised interactions.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said that adoption and creativity among Indian users had been “inspiring” since ChatGPT Go’s debut. He added that ahead of OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in India, the company was making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people access advanced AI capabilities.