CarTrade Q2 FY26: Profit up 109% YoY, marketing costs stay unchanged at Rs 7 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
CarTrade Tech Ltd, the parent company of CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India, and other platforms, announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a 109% year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT). The company posted a PAT of Rs 64.08 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 30.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total income for the July–September quarter stood at Rs 222.14 crore, marking a 29% increase from Rs 172.23 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company attributed its strong quarterly performance to robust growth across its key verticals. The consumer group business reported a 37% jump in revenue to Rs 76 crore, with profit rising 82% year-on-year to Rs 28.6 crore. The remarketing segment grew 23% to Rs 62.6 crore, while profit increased 30% to Rs 9.8 crore.
OLX India, acquired by CarTrade in 2023, continued to be a strong performer, with revenue rising 17% year-on-year to Rs 55.5 crore and PAT surging 213% to Rs 25.4 crore from Rs 8.13 crore in Q2 FY25.
Meesho’s IPO plans: Rs 1,390 crore for cloud tech, Rs 1,020 crore for marketing growth, Rs 480 crore for AI hiring
The company managed to deliver this growth despite a modest increase in total expenditure. Total expenses rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 129.8 crore from Rs 121.5 crore. Marketing costs remained stable at Rs 7.8 crore, while employee expenses grew 11% to Rs 77.5 crore during the quarter.