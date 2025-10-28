Elon Musk launches ‘Grokipedia’ to rival Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has unveiled Grokipedia, his artificial intelligence-powered alternative to Wikipedia, developed by his AI startup xAI. The platform went live on Monday at grokipedia.com with 885,279 articles, though it briefly crashed after launch as traffic surged.
Musk announced the rollout on X, saying that “Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live” and adding that while Version 1.0 would be ten times better, even the current version was “better than Wikipedia”.
Positioned as a more “truthful and independent” online encyclopedia, Grokipedia relies on AI-generated and fact-checked entries written by xAI’s Grok chatbot, rather than crowdsourced edits from anonymous contributors. Unlike Wikipedia, users cannot directly edit pages but may submit suggestions through a form.
Musk said the project aims to “purge out the propaganda” he claims has infiltrated Wikipedia. Over the past year, he has repeatedly criticised the site for what he calls liberal bias and misinformation. Grokipedia, he has indicated, will reflect a more balanced and “authentic” version of information aligned with his vision of free speech and transparency.
Early reports suggest that several Grokipedia entries mirror Wikipedia’s content, though some pages display variations on politically charged subjects or those involving Musk himself. Certain controversies and criticisms of the tech billionaire appear to have been omitted entirely compared to his Wikipedia page.
Musk’s feud with Wikipedia has been ongoing. Earlier this year, he condemned the site after it added an entry suggesting he had made a Nazi salute at an event alongside former US President Donald Trump — a claim he vehemently denied. At the time, he urged followers to “defund Wikipedia until balance is restored”.
Despite the backlash, Grokipedia marks Musk’s latest attempt to disrupt established digital information platforms, positioning xAI’s technology at the forefront of what he describes as a “new era of factual AI knowledge”.