Meta names Vishal Shah to lead AI product management

Meta Platforms has appointed company veteran Vishal Shah to lead product management for its artificial intelligence division, a move that signals the company’s growing commitment to AI innovation.
The appointment, announced on Monday, places Shah in charge of overseeing AI product strategy and development across Meta’s portfolio. He will report to Nat Friedman, Meta’s head of AI product, according to an internal memo first reported by the Financial Times.
Shah, who has been with Meta for more than a decade, previously led product management for Instagram for over six years before being promoted to vice president of Metaverse in 2021. In his new role, he will play a central part in shaping Meta’s next generation of AI-driven products and features.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed Shah’s appointment to Reuters but declined to share further details regarding his mandate or team structure.
The move comes as Meta intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence, joining rivals such as Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic in a race to develop increasingly sophisticated AI models and consumer applications.
Shah’s elevation also follows recent internal restructuring within Meta’s AI operations. Last week, the company announced it would cut around 600 roles in its Superintelligence Labs unit as part of efforts to make its AI division more agile and responsive to rapid developments in the field.
The appointment highlights Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader strategy to consolidate leadership and streamline its AI initiatives, positioning the company to compete more effectively in the fast-evolving global AI landscape.