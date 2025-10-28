Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says AI could cut the workweek to four days

ADVERTISEMENT
Zoom founder and chief executive Eric Yuan believes artificial intelligence will eventually enable people to work shorter weeks. Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 conference on Monday, Yuan said AI assistants and tools such as digital twins could fundamentally change how work is done, making five-day workweeks unnecessary in the near future.
He explained that Zoom has been investing heavily in AI, highlighting features such as its digital twin — an AI avatar that can attend meetings and even speak on behalf of users. Yuan demonstrated this capability during a recent earnings call with investors, using his avatar to showcase what he described as a breakthrough in communication technology.
At the conference, he said that Zoom’s leadership spends extensive time discussing AI and identifying the right products to bring to market. When asked where his investment focus lies, Yuan replied that it is “AI, AI, and AI,” underscoring how central the technology has become to the company’s strategic planning.
He revealed that the potential of AI goes well beyond video conferencing stand-ins. Yuan outlined a scenario where two business executives could send their digital twins to negotiate a contract on Zoom, allowing the avatars to handle the initial discussions before the humans step in.
Yuan also discussed how AI could help manage everyday tasks such as reading and prioritising emails, ensuring that only the most important messages require attention. He added that AI could enhance Zoom’s wider suite of collaboration tools, including its online whiteboard and document-sharing services.
He said that currently, he still needs to manually focus on all these different products to complete work, but eventually AI will take over much of that effort. Yuan predicted that this shift could reduce the need for traditional full-time workweeks, suggesting that within the next five years, employees may only need to work three or four days a week.