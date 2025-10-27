            
Today in AI | AI prompts in Instagram stories | Gemini to turn documents to presentations

By  Storyboard18Oct 27, 2025 4:59 PM
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Instagram users can now edit Stories using AI text prompts directly in the app

Instagram has introduced a major update that brings Meta’s generative AI tools directly into Instagram Stories, allowing users to customise photos and videos with simple text prompts. The integration marks a significant step in making creative editing faster, more intuitive, and accessible to a wider user base.

Google Gemini now turns documents into ready-to-use presentations

Google’s Gemini AI is set to make one of the most tedious office tasks a thing of the past — manually turning lengthy documents into slide decks. The company has introduced a new feature within its Gemini Canvas tool that can automatically generate full presentations from a single document or even a short text prompt.

The feature aims to save hours of manual formatting while still giving users creative control over the final output.

Apple reportedly set to roll out ads in Maps app by next year

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch advertisements within its native Maps application as early as next year, a strategic move to significantly expand its advertising revenue.

The shift, detailed in a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, marks a major expansion of Apple’s ad business, which has historically been confined primarily to the App Store and News platforms.

OpenAI developing new generative music tool capable of creating compositions from text and audio prompts

OpenAI is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence tool designed to generate music from text and audio prompts, according to a report by The Information.


Tags
First Published on Oct 27, 2025 4:53 PM

