PUMA India Managing Director Karthik Balagopalan steps down

Karthik Balagopalan has stepped down as Managing Director of PUMA India to focus on family priorities in Germany, the sportswear brand confirmed in a statement on Monday.
PUMA India said a successor would be announced soon and extended its best wishes to Balagopalan. “Karthik Balagopalan has decided to leave PUMA and has stepped down as the Managing Director of PUMA India to focus on family priorities in Germany. We will officially announce the successor soon. We wish Karthik all the best,” the company said in its statement.
Balagopalan was appointed Managing Director of PUMA India in May 2023, after serving as Global Director of Retail and e-Commerce, where he led the company’s global Direct-to-Consumer business.
Having joined PUMA in 2006, Balagopalan has held several leadership positions in Retail Operations and Business Development at PUMA India before moving on to global roles.
Balagopalan succeeded Abhishek Ganguly, who had led PUMA India for several years.
His departure marks the end of a significant chapter for PUMA India, during which the company expanded its retail presence and reinforced its position as one of the country’s leading sportswear brands.