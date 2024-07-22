Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow

Reliance Retail's dynamic youth-centric fashion brand, Yousta, announced the opening of its latest store in Lucknow at Kapoorthala, Aliganj Road. Since its launch last year, Yousta has rapidly expanded across the country, with multiple stores in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.
To celebrate the launch, Yousta is running a special contest called "Star of Lucknow." Customers are invited to try on the latest Yousta collection and post their pictures on Instagram with the hashtags #staroflucknow and #youstafashion.
The new Yousta store in Lucknow offers a modern, tech-enabled shopping environment.
Yousta remains committed to community engagement and sustainability. The store collaborates with local non-profit organizations, encouraging customers to donate old clothes as part of its community support and sustainability efforts. Patrons in Lucknow are invited to visit the new Yousta store to explore the vibrant collection first-hand. Additionally, customers can shop online via the AJIO and JioMart platforms.