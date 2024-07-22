            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • reliance-retails-yousta-expands-footprint-in-north-india-opens-new-store-in-lucknow-37620

      Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow

      To celebrate the launch, Yousta is running a contest called "Star of Lucknow."

      By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2024 1:45 PM
      Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow
      The new Yousta store in Lucknow offers a modern, tech-enabled shopping environment.

      Reliance Retail's dynamic youth-centric fashion brand, Yousta, announced the opening of its latest store in Lucknow at Kapoorthala, Aliganj Road. Since its launch last year, Yousta has rapidly expanded across the country, with multiple stores in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

      To celebrate the launch, Yousta is running a special contest called "Star of Lucknow." Customers are invited to try on the latest Yousta collection and post their pictures on Instagram with the hashtags #staroflucknow and #youstafashion.

      The new Yousta store in Lucknow offers a modern, tech-enabled shopping environment.

      Yousta remains committed to community engagement and sustainability. The store collaborates with local non-profit organizations, encouraging customers to donate old clothes as part of its community support and sustainability efforts. Patrons in Lucknow are invited to visit the new Yousta store to explore the vibrant collection first-hand. Additionally, customers can shop online via the AJIO and JioMart platforms.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 22, 2024 1:45 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Swiggy announces three appointments for Swiggy Instamart

      Swiggy announces three appointments for Swiggy Instamart

      Brand Marketing

      Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

      Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

      How it Works

      Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp

      Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp

      Brand Marketing

      'Indian market is witnessing a significant shift toward premium devices', says Qualcomm CMO

      'Indian market is witnessing a significant shift toward premium devices', says Qualcomm CMO

      Brand Marketing

      Tata Digital integrates Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into Tata Neu App

      Tata Digital integrates Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into Tata Neu App

      Brand Marketing

      IndianOil partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as title sponsor

      IndianOil partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as title sponsor

      Brand Marketing

      Asian Paints Q1 FY2025 result: Net profit declines by 24.5% to Rs 1,170 cr, demand hit due to 'heatwave, election'

      Asian Paints Q1 FY2025 result: Net profit declines by 24.5% to Rs 1,170 cr, demand hit due to 'heatwave, election'