Shark Tank's Azhar Iqubal backed qcom app Zing launched in Gurugram

Zing, a 10-minute food delivery app, has officially launched in Gurugram. Backed by prominent investor Azhar Iqubal, founder of Inshorts and a judge on Shark Tank India, Zing aims to disrupt the quick food delivery market dominated by competitors like Zepto and Blinkit.
The quick food delivery sector is rapidly evolving, with consumer preferences shifting towards instant gratification. Recent entrants like Zepto's Cafe and Blinkit's Bistro have intensified competition in this space, offering similar promises of speedy service. Zepto Cafe aims to deliver snacks and beverages within 10 minutes, while Blinkit's Bistro is also targeting the same timeframe for meals and drinks.
"In today’s fast-paced world, we understand the importance of saving time without sacrificing quality. Zing is here to transform how people think about food delivery by making it faster, easier, and more reliable than ever before. The initial response has been encouraging, with Zing delivering 600 orders in November alone, and projections suggest that this number could more than double in December as they expand their kitchen operations," said Tarun Arora, co-founder & CEO of Zing.
Zing claims to distinguish itself through a combination of hyper-local kitchens, an optimized menu, and advanced technology. They stand out from their competitors with a menu that emphasizes fresh meals. The app operates strategically placed cloud kitchens that prepare meals close to customer locations, significantly reducing transit times. It features a curated selection of high-demand, quick-to-prepare dishes that cater to the tastes of its urban clientele. Utilizing AI-driven demand forecasting and real-time delivery tracking, Zing enhances operational efficiency and user experience.
Azhar Iqubal, Investor and Chairman of Zing, stated, "Food delivery is growing big every day, and people are tired of waiting for their food to arrive. Anyone delivering quality food in 10 minutes will disrupt the market."
Currently operational in select sectors of Gurugram, Zing plans to extend its services to other cities soon.