SMFG India Credit unveils new brand film; highlights financial empowerment for SMEs

ADVERTISEMENT
SMFG India Credit has launched its new brand film that tells a compelling story of hope, transformation, and limitless possibilities. The film highlights the company’s commitment to empower small and medium-sized business owners through its loan offerings, enabling them to dream big, grow, and thrive.
Presented in a unique musical format infused with humour, the film narrates the journey of a small retailer aspiring for business expansion. It showcases how an SMFG India Credit Business Loan transforms his life, helping him build a new identity and achieve financial progress. At its core, the film celebrates resilience, ambition, and the power of financial empowerment in shaping new beginnings.
Creative Agency - White Rivers Media Production House – WRM Digital Studios
Commenting on the film, Ajay Pareek, Chief Business Officer at SMFG India Credit, said, “Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) contributes nearly 30% to India’s GDP and play a crucial role in employment generation. However, they often face challenges in accessing formal credit. This brand film underscores how SMFG India Credit Business Loans provide financial support to small retailers and offers attractive interest rates, minimum documentation and facility of easy repayment. We have a unique storytelling style i.e. musical poetry blended with humour as it plays a significant role in delivering the message to our target audience.”
SMFG India Credit remains committed to providing accessible and flexible business loan solutions, supporting entrepreneurial growth, and contributing to India’s economic development. By focusing on business loans as a key offering, the company continues to strengthen its position as a preferred financial partner for businesses seeking growth and transformation.