DPIIT directs Copyright Societies to comply with Copyright Act 1957 to avoid legal action

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT) has issued a public notice this week directing Copyright Societies to strictly refrain from taking any action that goes against the Section 52 (1)(za) of Copyright Act 1957, in order to avoid any legal repercussions.

As per the notice, the DPIIT has received numerous complaints from the public and stakeholders about Copyright Societies collecting royalties for music and sound recordings at marriage functions. These clearly go against Section 52 (1) (za) of the Copyright Act 1957.

What is Section 52 (1) (za) of Copyright Act 1957?

This section of the Copyright Act says, “The performance of a literary, dramatic or musical work or the communication to the public of such work or of a sound recording in the course of any bona fide religious ceremony or an official ceremony held by the Central Government or the State Government or any local authority.”

For the purpose of this clause, religious ceremony including a marriage procession and other social festivities associated with a marriage.

DPIIT also issued a caution to the general public, advising them not to comply with any unjust demands from individuals, organizations, or copyright societies that violate the specified clause.