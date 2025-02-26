Swiggy moves into new office in Gurgaon's One Horizon Centre

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy has moved into a new office in Gurgaon’s DLF – One Horizon Centre. The announcement was made by Surendhar Kumar, Head of Administration and Procurement at Swiggy, via a LinkedIn post.
“Just moved! Check out our new office at DLF – One Horizon, Gurgaon!” Kumar wrote, marking the company’s latest real estate shift while retaining its headquarters in Bengaluru.
One Horizon Centre is home to several major technology firms, startups, and venture capital companies, including Apple India, Samsung India, Uber India, Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), Elevation Capital, and Noise.
Interestingly, Swiggy’s primary competitor, Zomato, once operated its headquarters in the same building.
The food delivery giant had leased 1.2 lakh square feet of office space at One Horizon Centre in 2015 at ₹135 per square foot per month, incurring a monthly cost of over ₹1.6 crore.
However, Zomato vacated the premises in late 2018, relocating its operations elsewhere.