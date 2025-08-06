Xiaomi India unveils new logo for Redmi series

Xiaomi India has announced the unveiling of a refreshed identity for Redmi. As per the company, the new visual identity, including an updated logo, reflects Redmi’s journey over the past 11 years in India and its commitment to a new generation that is resilient, ambitious and ready to shape its own future.

Since entering the Indian market in 2014, Xiaomi has been at the forefront of making technology accessible to millions. With over 220 million Redmi devices sold in India and more than 1.1 Billion Redmi smartphones shipped globally, the brand has consistently delivered high-performance products that empower everyday users.

Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India, said, "Redmi has always stood for making the impossible possible. Over the past decade, we were often the first smartphone for millions of Indians. Their trust and feedback shaped our path. Today, those users have grown, and so have we. The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. This rebranding is a tribute to the resilience, clarity, and progress we see in our community every day."

The refreshed identity signals a deeper shift in how Redmi understands and serves India’s evolving user base. The new look represents a brand growing alongside young India, mirroring a generation that is no longer defined just by dreams, but by the maturity and determination to realize them.

With the launch of Redmi 15 on 19th August 2025, Xiaomi India will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the brand with its renewed identity.

