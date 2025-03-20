Delhi HC proclaims 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark

ADVERTISEMENT
On March 19, Delhi High Court declared the mark 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark, with no room left for infringement.
The court had stated that the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), known for its Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, incorporated in 1902, and a part of the Tata Group, was not just one of the pioneers of the hospitality industry in India, but around the globe too, highlighted an ET report.
The court had mentioned that 'TAJ' had achieved the status of well-known trademark due to their long duration usage in wide geographical areas of their use, their knowledge amongst the general public, followed by their goodwill and reputation due to promotional activities, publicity etc, further added the report.
Further, the court stated that in 2022, another mark of IHCL 'Vivanta', which was also used in relation to hotels, had been declared a well-known trademark.
In January, the HC had permanently restrained Gaurav Roy Bhatt and others from using the TAJ mark after IHCL moved to court with accusations on trademark infringement and copyright violations. The company had then also sought for declaring TAJ as a well-known trademark.
Read More: Should CEOs, founders trademark their names? The case for protecting business leaders' personal brands