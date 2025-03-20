            

Delhi HC proclaims 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark

The court had mentioned that 'TAJ' had achieved the status of well-known trademark due to their long duration usage in wide geographical areas of their use, their knowledge amongst the general public etc.

By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2025 11:14 AM
Delhi HC proclaims 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark
The court had stated that the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), known for its Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, incorporated in 1902, and a part of the Tata Group, was not just one of the pioneers of the hospitality industry in India, but around the globe too, highlighted an ET report. (Image Source: YouTube)

On March 19, Delhi High Court declared the mark 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark, with no room left for infringement.

The court had stated that the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), known for its Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, incorporated in 1902, and a part of the Tata Group, was not just one of the pioneers of the hospitality industry in India, but around the globe too, highlighted an ET report.

The court had mentioned that 'TAJ' had achieved the status of well-known trademark due to their long duration usage in wide geographical areas of their use, their knowledge amongst the general public, followed by their goodwill and reputation due to promotional activities, publicity etc, further added the report.

Further, the court stated that in 2022, another mark of IHCL 'Vivanta', which was also used in relation to hotels, had been declared a well-known trademark.

In January, the HC had permanently restrained Gaurav Roy Bhatt and others from using the TAJ mark after IHCL moved to court with accusations on trademark infringement and copyright violations. The company had then also sought for declaring TAJ as a well-known trademark.


Tags
First Published on Mar 20, 2025 10:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Mast & Meh: Dream11, Myntra FWD, Castrol - Who hits it out of the park?

Mast & Meh: Dream11, Myntra FWD, Castrol - Who hits it out of the park?

Brand Marketing

India to drive 6% of global trade growth after US and China: DHL trade atlas 2025

India to drive 6% of global trade growth after US and China: DHL trade atlas 2025

Brand Marketing

Tata Motors names Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador; to be the face of 'Tata Curvv' campaign

Tata Motors names Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador; to be the face of 'Tata Curvv' campaign

Brand Marketing

Brands to invest ₹550 crore in influencer-led campaigns during IPL 2025: Qoruz

Brands to invest ₹550 crore in influencer-led campaigns during IPL 2025: Qoruz

Brand Marketing

Brands celebrate Sunita Williams' heroic return with witty and heartfelt tributes

Brands celebrate Sunita Williams' heroic return with witty and heartfelt tributes

Brand Marketing

Avenue Supermarts injects Rs 175 Crore into DMart Ready to boost online growth

Avenue Supermarts injects Rs 175 Crore into DMart Ready to boost online growth

Brand Marketing

Urban Company rebrands 'Insta Maids' to 'Insta Help' amid backlash

Urban Company rebrands 'Insta Maids' to 'Insta Help' amid backlash