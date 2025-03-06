Nespresso opens its first boutique opening in New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT
Nespresso has announced the opening of its first boutique at Select Citywalk Mall, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi.
The new boutique offers coffee enthusiasts an immersive experience, showcasing Nespresso's range of high-quality coffees and state-of-the-art machines. Consumers can explore and savor a variety of coffee blends, receive personalized recommendations from trained coffee specialists, and learn about Nespresso's commitment to sustainability, stated the company in a statement.
Philipp Navratil, chief executive officer, Nespresso, said, "The launch of the Nespresso boutique in Delhi is a testament to our commitment to the growing coffee culture in India. I’m very proud of this important milestone, which will help us bring Nespresso’s unforgettable taste to Indian coffee lovers. We believe that every cup of Nespresso coffee tells a story of quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. With this new space, we invite coffee lovers to immerse themselves in an unparalleled sensory journey, where they can explore our diverse range of exceptional blends and innovative machines."
Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, stated, "Coffee culture in India is evolving rapidly, and we are delighted to bring our globally renowned expertise and the premium and unique experience of Nespresso. Launching Nespresso in India reflects our quest for excellence and commitment to deliver world-class coffee experiences to Indian consumers. As India’s coffee culture continues to develop, we are excited to introduce an aesthetically befitting space where coffee connoisseurs can savor the brand and discover the extraordinary.”
Nespresso and Nestlé India have announced that its official distribution partner in India is Thakral Innovations Pvt Ltd, covering the full range of Nespresso coffee products across all channels.