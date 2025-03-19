Two key senior executives quit Hero MotoCorp

ADVERTISEMENT
Two key senior executives at Hero MotoCorp have stepped down as the company navigates growing challenges India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume.
These include Reema Jain, Chief Information and Digital Officer and a member of the executive management team, and Sameer Pande, HR Head for Talent Management.
The exits follow barely a month after the resignations of Hero MotoCorp’s Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta and Chief Business Officer Ranjivjit Singh, quitting the company in February.
Hero MotoCorp has been grappling with declining sales and market share. Last month, the company was unseated by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India as the country’s top two-wheeler manufacturer, marking a historic shift in the industry.
Furthermore, for the first time, Hero MotoCorp sold fewer two-wheelers—including exports and electric vehicles—than TVS Motor Company, pushing it down to third place in total sales volume. Hero’s overall dispatches to dealers in February declined by 17% compared to the same period last year, further compounding its struggles.