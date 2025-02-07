Unilever backs women’s football as official sponsor of UEFA Women's EURO 2025

The tournament, set to take place in Switzerland this summer (2–27 July), is anticipated to be the most viewed and attended UEFA Women’s EURO to date. With the game’s growing popularity, Unilever aims to leverage the platform to showcase its portfolio of brands – including Power Brands Hellmann’s, Knorr, Dove, and Rexona – with integrated campaigns that reach consumers in, at, around and away from the stadium.

Robbert de Vreede, General Manager Unilever Foods Europe said: “We are thrilled to partner with the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, enabling our Foods brands to connect with a large audience who come together enjoying the thrill of a football match with friends whilst sharing delicious foods. Just as a great BBQ brings people closer, football unites fans in a shared experience of passion and camaraderie. In this partnership we will create memorable moments that highlight the best of summer – good food, great company, and beautiful games.”

Fulvio Guarneri, General Manager Unilever Personal Care Europe said: “This is an exciting opportunity for some of our biggest brands to tap into a big cultural moment and connect with millions of consumers who will be watching the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. It’s a great time for women’s football, and this partnership fits perfectly with our Personal Care products which are all about feeling clean and confident, and taking part in sports.

“Together with our retail partners, we look forward to building on the success of last year’s men’s tournament, delivering unmissable campaigns across a variety of channels that celebrate the power of women’s football.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director said: “Building on the success of our collaboration last summer, we are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Unilever for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. The support and interest in women’s football is on a sharp upward trajectory, and with Unilever’s portfolio of Food and Personal Care brands reaching billions of people every day, we look forward to celebrating the power of the game and bringing excitement to fans everywhere.”

The partnership will see the brands activate a range of initiatives designed to enhance the fan experience and promote the company's commitment to growing the women’s game, removing barriers to entry, and inspiring the next generation. Fans can expect to see Unilever's Foods and Personal Care brands prominently featured throughout the tournament, both on and off the pitch.