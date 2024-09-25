Verizon announced as Telecommunications Services sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026

An agreement between Verizon and FIFA was announced today, with the world-class network provider named the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., as well as a Tournament Supporter in the U.S for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

For the FIFA World Cup 26, Verizon’s connectivity services will play a vital role across stadiums, official sites and various parts of the tournament operations, in what is the first-ever deal between the two organizations.

“The FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup are events that bring together global communities with a shared passion for the game,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon. “Verizon is committed to powering experiences that fans love, whether they’re on the ground or on the go. Our partnership with FIFA will power this connection for soccer fans around the world and enable the type of experience that only Verizon can deliver.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “Football unites the world, and to unite the world we need to ensure that everyone is connected. Verizon is joining us on this journey to make football truly global, and will create the network that brings fans, players, partners and media alike together in 2026. We believe in the power of unity and, together, we’re excited about how Verizon’s involvement in these two groundbreaking tournaments can help grow the global game.”

The FIFA World Cup 26, the pinnacle of men’s soccer, is coming to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 – as well as Canada and Mexico – and will be the largest ever held, with 48 teams playing 104 matches. In partnership with FIFA, Verizon will help cater for the influx of fans, players and visitors around the country – ensuring that networks across stadiums, communities and cities keep fans, players and every attendee connected to all of the action. In addition, Verizon will deploy a program for international fans to access the Verizon network upon landing in the U.S. and Canada, ensuring a reliable connection for all visitors.