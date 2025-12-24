India’s most discussed podcasts of 2025 and the debates they triggered

Podcasts continued to expand their influence in India’s media ecosystem in 2025, with several long-form interviews drawing large audiences and sustained public attention. Episodes by Raj Shamani, Nikhil Kamath and Ranveer Allahbadia were among the most widely viewed and discussed during the year, while Jay Shetty’s global wellness podcast maintained scale and visibility.

Raj Shamani and the Vijay Mallya interview

Raj Shamani’s interview with Vijay Mallya emerged as one of the most viewed Indian podcast episodes of 2025. Running over four hours, the episode was positioned by the host as Mallya’s first media interaction in nine years. Publicly visible YouTube metrics showed the video crossing around 20 million views within days of release.

The conversation followed a chronological structure, covering Mallya’s early life, his leadership at United Breweries, the expansion of the Kingfisher beer brand, the launch and collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, ownership of the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchise, and the loan defaults and legal proceedings that followed.

During the interview, Mallya stated that Kingfisher Airlines failed as a business and that he did not commit fraud. He said banks had recovered or would recover amounts exceeding the principal borrowed and denied that he fled India. These positions reflect arguments Mallya has previously made in public statements and legal submissions. Indian investigative agencies and courts have disputed several of these claims in official proceedings, which remain part of the public record.

The episode generated extensive discussion across news platforms, opinion columns and social media. Some responses focused on the scale and reach of influencer-led podcasts, while others pointed to differences between claims made during the conversation and findings recorded in court documents and regulatory filings.

Shamani later said in interviews that his team prepared by reviewing media reports, past statements and timelines related to Mallya’s business and legal history, and that viewers should independently verify claims made during the episode.

Nikhil Kamath and a year of high-profile moments

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast slate produced several of the year’s most discussed long-form conversations, driven by a combination of political firsts, global technology visibility and an unexpected on-air disruption.

In January, Kamath hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on People by WTF, marking Modi’s first-ever appearance on a podcast. The roughly two-hour episode, released on January 9, covered Modi’s leadership journey, public communication, fintech and digital public infrastructure, including India Stack. Modi reflected on his early years in office, saying that during his first term both he and the public were still adjusting to each other, and spoke about global conflicts, stating that he was “in favour of peace”. He also encouraged greater participation in politics, saying people should enter public life with a sense of purpose. Kamath acknowledged his nervousness during the recording, while Modi noted that the format was new to him. Clips from the episode circulated widely across news platforms and social media.

Later in the year, Kamath hosted Elon Musk on WTF is with Nikhil Kamath. Promoted as an unscripted conversation, the episode featured Musk discussing artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, company-building and risk. Short clips, including Musk’s remarks directed at founders and his views on AI, were widely shared online, making it the show’s most referenced episode of the year and expanding its reach beyond its core startup audience.

In contrast, a February episode of WTF is Longevity? drew attention for its abrupt ending. Biohacker Bryan Johnson exited the recording mid-episode after spending several days in India, citing concerns about air quality in the Mumbai studio. Johnson said the studio’s air circulation rendered his air purifier ineffective and caused physical discomfort. He later clarified on social media that Kamath had been a courteous host while criticising broader air-quality priorities. Online reactions were divided between concern over pollution and criticism of the manner of the exit.

Taken together, the episodes reflected the range of attention Kamath’s podcasts attracted in 2025, from hosting the Prime Minister in a first-of-its-kind appearance to featuring a global technology executive and triggering debate over environmental conditions during a live recording.

Ranveer Allahbadia and legal scrutiny

Ranveer Allahbadia’s The Ranveer Show continued to publish frequent long-form episodes in Hindi and English in 2025, featuring guests from politics, spirituality, business and defence commentary. Several episodes focused on geopolitics, national security and regional conflicts, contributing to sustained viewership on YouTube and audio platforms.

In February 2025, Allahbadia became subject to criminal proceedings following his appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Remarks made during an adult-humour segment led to police complaints in multiple states. FIRs were registered under obscenity and Information Technology Act provisions, and summons were issued.

The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest while describing the remarks as unacceptable, ordered Allahbadia to deposit his passport, restricted foreign travel and initially limited content uploads. Subsequent court orders eased some restrictions, allowing him to resume podcasting while investigations continue.

What 2025 showed

Taken together, the year underscored how podcasts have become a central channel for long-form conversations involving public figures, including those facing legal or reputational scrutiny. Platform metrics and online engagement highlighted the growing reach of creator-led media, alongside continued public debate over verification, accountability and audience responsibility in digital formats.

