Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya video from London party sparks backlash

A video shared by Lalit Modi on his official Instagram account showing him alongside Vijay Mallya at a birthday party in London has triggered widespread criticism, after the two referred to themselves as the biggest fugitives from India. The footage, recorded at Mallya’s birthday celebration, showed the former Indian Premier League commissioner and the embattled businessman making light of the allegations against them, prompting strong reactions online.

The video surfaced at a time when Indian authorities are continuing efforts to hold both men accountable. Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court informed Mallya that it would not hear his challenge to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act unless he submitted to Indian jurisdiction. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad also questioned when Mallya intended to return to India.

Mallya left India in March 2016 after being accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and facing money laundering charges. Modi, who departed India in 2010, has faced several allegations related to tax evasion, money laundering and proxy ownership linked to the Indian Premier League. The Enforcement Directorate has accused Modi of manipulating the process of awarding IPL broadcast rights in 2009, allegedly in exchange for kickbacks exceeding Rs 125 crore.

The Instagram post was accompanied by a caption from Modi suggesting the video was intended to provoke a strong reaction online. The post quickly drew criticism from social media users, many of whom accused the two businessmen of displaying arrogance and mocking Indian authorities. Several users questioned how the pair were able to remain abroad for years despite serious allegations, while others described the video as an embarrassment for Indian law enforcement and the judicial system, according to reactions seen on the platform.

